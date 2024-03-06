Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 31,486 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,486 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.39% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRLA. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRLA remained flat at $11.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

