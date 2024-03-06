Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,740 Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.22% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $703,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 227.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 343,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 238,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 20.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 845,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 141,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of HSPO stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.