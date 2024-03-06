Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Cheche Group Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCGWW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 5,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. Cheche Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc operates an online auto insurance platform. It offers non-auto insurance products, such as non-auto P&C products, as well as non-auto insurance transaction services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Cheche Group Inc operates as a subsidiary of Prime Impact Cayman, LLC.

