Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $183,000 Investment in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGVC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.