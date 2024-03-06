Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.61% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APXI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 2,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

