Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 836.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 702,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 627,475 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,274,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,853 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 659,787 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCVI remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,768. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

