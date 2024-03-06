Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,859 Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergreen were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVGR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Evergreen during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Stock Performance

Evergreen stock remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,291. Evergreen Co. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $11.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 million and a P/E ratio of 41.85.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.