Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 122,747 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,747 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CITE remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

