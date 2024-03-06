QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $170,226.51 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $170,226.51 and $159.31 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004022 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00023696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,957.17 or 1.00004607 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00144582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144551 USD and is up 8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $109.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

