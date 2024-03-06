Quartix Technologies plc (QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on April 29th

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quartix Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of LON:QTX opened at GBX 175 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.95. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Walters acquired 200,000 shares of Quartix Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £356,000 ($451,833.99). Insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.