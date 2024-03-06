QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.3 %

QCOM stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,854. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

