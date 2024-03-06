Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 30,751 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 107.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 376,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after acquiring an additional 686,727 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $10,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $2,946,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRBG opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

