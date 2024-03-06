Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 3,053 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JOYY were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 135.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of YY opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.20.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

