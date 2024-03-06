Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 25,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Golar LNG Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of GLNG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -232.55%.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
