Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.17% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $693.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.