Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXPE. Barclays PLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $39.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.