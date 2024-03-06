Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

