Qtum (QTUM) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $506.92 million and $141.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00007227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.58 or 0.05676400 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00060241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00023241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00022565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

