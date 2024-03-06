Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Issued By Zacks Research

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $1,197,896. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

