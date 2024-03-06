Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issued By Zacks Research

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $864.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

