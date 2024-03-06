Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Monster Beverage Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.32.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

