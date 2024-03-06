Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pentair plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Pentair Stock Down 1.3 %

PNR opened at $77.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. Pentair has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $173,280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

