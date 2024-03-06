Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Raised by Zacks Research

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

