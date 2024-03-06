Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. Lowered by Noble Financial (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Noble Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Euroseas in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.