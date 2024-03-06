Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE WSP opened at C$221.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$223.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$198.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$191.72.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.