Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Lifted by Northland Capmk

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

WULF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

