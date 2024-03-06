Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

