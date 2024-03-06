Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

