Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Decreased by Sidoti Csr

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

