Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

IMCR stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

