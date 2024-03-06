Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $132.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

