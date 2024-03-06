Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CRONOS GROUP-TS Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CRO)

CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRONOS GROUP-TS in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CRONOS GROUP-TS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.56 million.

