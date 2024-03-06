Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut by Roth Capital

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRON. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 246,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

