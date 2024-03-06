Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Cut by Analyst

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $18.47 on Monday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $22,650,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $20,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $7,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.