Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By William Blair

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.30 on Monday. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Redfin by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.