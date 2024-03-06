Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Issued By William Blair

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Vita Coco in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens raised shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.