Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

