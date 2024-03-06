Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MediciNova in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.41 on Monday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MediciNova by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

