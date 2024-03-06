PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $26.73

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.73, but opened at $25.58. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.