PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.30. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 956,753 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $163,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

