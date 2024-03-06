PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.94 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,699 shares of company stock worth $3,241,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

