Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.3 %

PEG stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

