Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $767.20

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 767.20 ($9.74) and last traded at GBX 767.60 ($9.74), with a volume of 771454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782.37 ($9.93).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.81) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($18.02) to GBX 1,400 ($17.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PRU
Prudential Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ming Lu purchased 5,600 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,224 ($62,474.93). Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Read More
