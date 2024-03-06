PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.40. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 13,710 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Monday.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

