Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

