Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

