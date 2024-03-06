PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,729 shares of company stock worth $1,751,277. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 22.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

