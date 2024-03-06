PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Fred Studer Sells 6,065 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.1 %

PWSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 296,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

