POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) is RWWM Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RWWM Inc. lessened its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476,347 shares during the period. POSCO accounts for approximately 0.6% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after buying an additional 364,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $133.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.