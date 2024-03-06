Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $408.25

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $408.25 and last traded at $405.19, with a volume of 12418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

